Buncombe Co. man arrested, charged in connection to financial fraud and vehicle theft

BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with more than 25 felony charges in connection to financial fraud and vehicle theft in Buncombe Co.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Detectives and Fraud Investigators have charged Lathon Douglas Harris, 23, of Buncombe Co. with 37 criminal charges.

According to the BCSO, Harris was taken into custody by deputies on Oct. 15 while he was in possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property.

The charges filed against Harris are as followed:

Six counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle

Two counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle

Felony possession of stolen motor vehicle

Nine counts of felony financial card theft

Five counts of felony financial card fraud

Four counts of felony larceny

Four counts of felony probation violation

One count of felony obtaining property by false pretense

Five counts of misdemeanor larceny

He is currently being held without eligibility of bond at the Buncombe Co. Detention Center.

BCSO said Harris has connections to several individuals who have been recently charged by the BCSO for similar crimes. They believe is the leader of a group of individuals committing auto thefts, mail thefts and breaking and enterings in the Arden, Fletcher and Hendersonville areas.

In July of 2021, the BCSO arrested and charged Angela Michelle Queen of Waynesville, Christian Tyler Jamerson of Fairview and Megan Earwood Pack of Fairview with numerous charges related to mail theft, identity theft and larceny in the Old Fort Road area of Fairview.

Property Crime Detectives executed a search warrant at a business on Swannanoa River Road as part of the investigation at that time, according to the BCSO. The suspects were taking credit cards or checks from stolen mail and fraudulently using them at local stores.

Wesley Bryon McCrary, 29, of Buncombe Co. and Johnathan Phillip Marshall, 34, of Buncombe Co. are still wanted by the BCSO.

According to the BCSO, McCrary has been wanted since July and face the following charges:

Two counts of felony forgery of instrument

One count of felony financial card theft

One count of felony financial card transaction

One count of felony identity theft

One count of felony failure to return rental property felony

One count of possession of stolen goods

One count of felony obtain property by false pretense

One count of misdemeanor larceny

Marshall is wanted by the BCSO for three counts of felony forgery, uttering of an instrument and felony aid and abet forgery.

BCSO said during this six-month-long investigation, detectives have executed multiple search warrants and recovered numerous stolen vehicles and U-Haul trucks. The total value of items recovered exceeds $200,000 to date.

This remains an ongoing investigation by the BCSO and additional charges are pending.