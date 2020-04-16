Buncombe Co. officials discuss steps to re-opening economy

BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Commissioners held a special meeting on Thursday to discuss what comes next for the city of Asheville and surrounding areas, in regards to re-opening the economy.

“There’s no one here,” Aimee Diaz said. “There’s no one coming to Asheville to experience downtown Asheville.”

Empty parking spots, empty tables, and empty sidewalks are all things you wouldn’t normally see in downtown Asheville; but, because of COVID-19, you do now.

“It’s an awful tragedy,” Diaz said.

Aimee Diaz is a mom of four and helps run three local restaurants in downtown Asheville. While she wants to be at home, homeschooling her kids, she told 7 News she has to continue working to keep her family fed.

“I have never worked so hard in my entire life,” she said.

Diaz said her business has taken a big hit because of the virus.

“That’s the pressure–being able to maintain our bills,” she said.

And that’s why Buncombe County commissioners held a special meeting to discuss what comes next in their response to COVID-19.

“We know this is a really hard time for folks,” District 1 Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrara said. “We know folks are hurting and scared and feeling the impact of this, whether it’s on the health front or the economic front.”

Beach-Ferrara presented a resolution, saying increased access to community testing should be the first priority as she believes it will help lead to a safe re-opening of the local economy and communities.

“When combined with contact tracing and access to isolation, it’s really the strategy that will enable us to get there as quickly but also as safely as we can,” she said.

But they’re not making any sudden moves.

“If we were to do that too quickly, the risk would be an immediate spike in increased transmission again,” Beach-Ferrara said.

“I like to be well and I like our town to be well, but I don’t want it to be too soon,” Diaz said.

Beach-Ferrara told 7 News, because of the limited supply, the testing would first be administered to first responders, medical workers, and county residents with symptoms of COVID-19.

