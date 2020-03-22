Buncombe Co. Register of Deeds Office closes due to suspected case of COVID-19

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County has closed a county office after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected among the staff.

The declaration says a suspected case has been detected within the Register of Deeds staff.

In response, the office has been closed to in-person services for at least two business days to allow for decontamination.

They will be closed on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, Tuesday, March 24.

The County Board of Commissioners has also called a special meeting for Tuesday at 5 p.m.to discuss the effects of coronavirus.

They plan to address the small business needs, electronic meetings and other matters related to the pandemic.