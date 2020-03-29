Buncombe Co. reports first COVID-19 death

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County health officials are reporting the first COVID-19 associated death in a Buncombe County resident.

They say the elderly individual died from complications associated with the virus on March 28, 2020 at Mission Hospital. To protect the privacy of the family, no further information about this patient will be released by BCHHS.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time. COVID-19 can be a serious illness, especially for the elderly or those with underlying health problems. All of us must do our part to protect ourselves, our friends and family, our neighbors, and the most vulnerable in our community,” said Interim Public Health Director, Dr. Jennifer Mullendore.

“With COVID-19 spreading in our area, it is absolutely critical that we each reduce our chances of getting or passing on this illness. As much as possible, we should stay at home, away from people with whom we do not live. This is especially important for people at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19.”

Buncombe County officials have issued an order to Stay Home, Stay Safe for all people in Buncombe County. This includes no gatherings of any number of people outside of a single household or living unit for any reason and strict guidance to eliminate all non-essential travel, services, or exposure to people outside of your immediate family unit.

At this time, there are a total of 19 lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, including one fatality, in Buncombe County.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Buncombe County, visit buncombeready.org or text BCALERT to 888-777. For information on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211.