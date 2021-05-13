Buncombe Co. school psychologist arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charge

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A school psychologist for Buncombe County Schools has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

69-year-old Chris Reid has been charged with one count of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and was taken into custody by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Buncombe County School District spokesperson released a statement Thursday:

“This evening, Buncombe County Schools district leaders were informed that the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chris Reid, a school psychologist with the school system since August 2017. His most recent assignment was Enka High, Enka Middle, and Enka Intermediate. Mr. Reid has been suspended pending an internal investigation, per our protocols. BCS will fully cooperate with law enforcement in this matter. This is shocking news for our school system. At this time, there are only limited details available. As this is still an open investigation, there is nothing further that we are able to release. Please reach out to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office with any questions.” Buncombe County Schools

A search warrant was also executed on Reid’s residence in order to obtain his phones, computers and other electronic devices, deputies said.

“Thank you to our team of Detectives in our Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for their investigative work to bring this charge against Mr. Reid. Upon the conclusion of the investigation we will be able to release more information,” Sheriff Quentin Miller said.

Additional charges may be forthcoming. Reid’s bond has been set at $15,000.