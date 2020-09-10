Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office releases new policy on fairness, equity

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller released the sheriff’s office’s newly created Fairness and Equity policy on Thursday.

According to the release, part of the policy reads that the sheriff’s office has “a commitment to working both within and outside of the BCSO to eliminate bias affecting members of our community based on their race, religion, ethnicity, national origin, cultural affiliation, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, economic status, age, pregnancy, or disability status.”

Sheriff’s Office officials said all BCSO employees will receive anti-bias training on an annual basis, and deputies and detention officers will receive training each quarter to go more in-depth on anti-bias concepts.

The policy also says that “each BCSO employee’s actions and behaviors either contribute to or detract from the Office’s ability to secure and maintain the public’s trust and respect.”

“This new policy is another step forward as we move to 21st Century Policing,” Miller said.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office said they will continue to release new and revised policies in the coming weeks.