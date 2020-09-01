Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office releases updated policy on use of conducted energy devices

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials released their newly updated policy on Conducted Energy Devices, mostly commonly known as TASERs.

The update policy touches on deputies and detention officers giving an individual an warning and time to comply with the warning before the TASER is used.

“Deputies and detention officers should generally provide a verbal warning to an individual before deploying their TASERs unless providing a verbal warning would be reasonably likely to endanger the employee or a third party, or it is otherwise impracticable to give a warning. When given, a warning should allow the individual a reasonable opportunity to comply voluntarily. The type of warning or warnings given, or the reason/s a warning was not given, should be included in all relevant reports.”

According to the release, the policy also mandates that deputies and detention officers report their use of a TASER to a supervisor as soon as possible.

“Personnel who discharge a CED in any situation except for a training exercise shall make an oral report to their supervisor as soon as possible. This oral report is required whether or not the CED was discharged intentionally or unintentionally, or was discharged on or off duty.”

“Personnel shall follow this oral report with a written report which must be completed and provided to their supervisor before the end of shift if the discharge occurred while on duty. If the discharge occurred while off-duty, personnel shall complete this written report before beginning their next shift. A deployment includes targeting with a TASER which also requires a use of force report be completed. (See also the Use of Force policy.)

“If the discharge involves injury or death to another person, reports and statements shall be made as outlined in the Deputy-Involved Shootings and Deaths policy and/or the Use of Force policy, as applicable.”

According to the release, the updated policy went into effect on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

“Our community can expect the Sheriff’s Office to continue releasing new and revised policies in the coming days and weeks and we will be sharing the full policies with the public,” Sheriff Quentin Miller said.