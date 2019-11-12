1  of  11
Closings
Asheville Christian Academy Asheville City Schools Buncombe County Schools Chester County Schools Graham County Schools Haywood County Schools Highlands School Jackson County Schools Madison County Schools - NC Mayland Community College Mitchell County Schools

Burglary reported at Chesnee church

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
church pew generic_548201

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating a burglary at a church in Spartanburg County.

The burglary was reported Monday at Brooklyn Christian Methodist Episcopal on Brooklyn Church Road in Chesnee. 

Two people told deputies they arrived to find lights on and items missing from the church, according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report. 

Among the missing items was a drum set taken from the sanctuary.

The report says every room in the church had been rummaged through, and locked doors leading to the offices had been kicked in. 

The burglary occurred between 3 p.m. Sunday and 4:50 p.m. Monday, according to the report. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store