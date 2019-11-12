Burglary reported at Chesnee church

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating a burglary at a church in Spartanburg County.

The burglary was reported Monday at Brooklyn Christian Methodist Episcopal on Brooklyn Church Road in Chesnee.

Two people told deputies they arrived to find lights on and items missing from the church, according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report.

Among the missing items was a drum set taken from the sanctuary.

The report says every room in the church had been rummaged through, and locked doors leading to the offices had been kicked in.

The burglary occurred between 3 p.m. Sunday and 4:50 p.m. Monday, according to the report.