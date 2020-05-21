Burglary, vandalism reported at St. John’s Anglican Church in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in regard to a recent burglary and vandalism at a church in the county.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the vandalism at St. John’s Anglican Church, located on River Road near Westminster, was reported at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the church Wednesday morning and the Criminal Investigations Division was also notified and the case was turned over to an investigator.

According to the release, investigators learned that the doors of the church were damaged due to a forced entry and other items were scattered throughout the church, causing damage inside the church.

Sheriff’s Office officials said some items inside the church were stolen as well.

Anyone with information in regard to the burglary and vandalism at the church, or anyone who has seen any suspicious activity in or around the area in the last few weeks, are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.