PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been transported to the Augusta Burn Center after a bus caught fire at a Pelzer gas station Sunday afternoon, Anderson County Dispatch said.

According to dispatch officials, the call came in around 3:50 p.m. regarding a burn victim at the Shell gas station at 1712 Easley Highway in Pelzer.

The person was transported by LifeFlight to the Augusta Burn Center.