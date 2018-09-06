Burt Reynolds dies at 82

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Burt Reynolds attends Palm Beach International Film Festival's Student Showcase of Films Awards Show at Lynn University on Saturday, April 6, 2018 in Boca Raton, Fla. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (WNCN) - Movie star Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Reynolds was known for his roles in "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit."

The Lansing, Michigan native played football for Florida State University before becoming an actor.

