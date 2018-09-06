News

Burt Reynolds dies at 82

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 03:05 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 03:05 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES (WNCN) - Movie star Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Reynolds was known for his roles in "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit." 

The Lansing, Michigan native played football for Florida State University before becoming an actor. 

