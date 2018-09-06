Burt Reynolds dies at 82
LOS ANGELES (WNCN) - Movie star Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Reynolds was known for his roles in "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit."
The Lansing, Michigan native played football for Florida State University before becoming an actor.
CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.
