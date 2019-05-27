News

Bus engulfed by flames on North Carolina roadway; 1 killed

Posted: May 26, 2019 08:38 PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WSPA) - A privately-owned bus has been engulfed by flames in North Carolina's biggest city and one person has died.

News outlets in Charlotte say one person has been killed and four others have been hospitalized in the Sunday afternoon accident and blaze.

Troopers told CBS affiliate WBTV that the dead victim was an 82-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bus and was unable to get out of the vehicle.

The bus apparently caught fire after hitting a concrete divider by the West Boulevard exit of southbound Interstate 77.  Broadcast images showed a plume of black smoke coming from the burning vehicle.

The bus belonged to a Charlotte-area church called Victory Christian Center.

