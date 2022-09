bus vs vehicle in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus-involved crash has blocked a portion of Highway 178 Thursday morning in Liberty.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near Betty Drive.

Troopers said the roadway is blocked but no injuries have been reported.

First responders are at the scene and 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.