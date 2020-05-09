Buses offered for shelter during nightly NYC subway closures

FILE – In this April 30, 2020 file photo, homeless outreach personnel assist passengers found sleeping on subway cars at the 207th Street A-train station in the Manhattan borough of New York. New York City transit officials said they’re providing buses for homeless people to shelter from unseasonably frigid temperatures this weekend during newly instituted overnight subway closures. The subway system has been shutting down from 1 to 5 a.m. since Wednesday, May 6, as part of an outbreak-related plan for daily train disinfecting. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City transit officials say they’re providing buses for homeless people to shelter from unseasonably frigid weather this weekend during newly instituted overnight subway closures.

The subway system has been shutting down from 1 to 5 a.m. since Wednesday as part of an outbreak-related plan for daily train disinfecting.

City outreach workers have been persuading homeless people to leave the system for shelters during the shutdowns.

With temperatures around the freezing mark, transit officials said they also would provide a limited number of buses at end-of-line stations Saturday and Sunday.