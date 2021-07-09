Business 85 closures to begin July 12 for bridge replacement

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Closures on Business 85 will begin Monday, July 12, according to SCDOT.

Closures will be implemented on Northbound SC85 (Business 85 Route) at Mile Marker 3 through 4, and Southbound SC85 (Business 85 Route) at Mile Marker 4 (EXIT 4B) through Mile Marker 2 (EXIT 2C), beginning Monday.

Both of these closures will remain in place through the end of June 2023.

Work will be completed in this area to replace the northbound and southbound bridges over Road S-995 (Buffington Rd.)/Norfolk Southern Railroad and Road S-2 (Howard St.), improve existing storm drainage in the area, and to make improvements to the surrounding side roads and ramp systems.

Drivers traveling within project limits, project limits to include SC-85 approaching the closure in north and south bound directions, as well as all frontage and access roads alongside the route closure, are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working adjacent to traffic at all time.

