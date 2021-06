SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Business 85 southbound is blocked due to downed power lanes in the roadway Thursday afternoon.

A 7NEWS crew is on scene and said the power lines are down at Exit 3 near New Cut Road after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:50 p.m.

Traffic is being detoured at Exit 3 onto Brisack Road.