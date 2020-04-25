Business blooming among SC florists as they find creative ways to work through pandemic

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Florists in South Carolina are not letting the pandemic wilt their business. They were just allowed to open back up their doors to the public after Governor Henry McMaster included them in an order that briefly closed non-essential businesses.

Lori Hirsch is in the middle of doing what she loves. She’s putting together an arrangement for one of her regular clients.

And as she trims the stems and carefully places each flower, she’s thinking about what’s next.

“Its seemed like once it started getting really going then boom, the pandemic,” said Owner of Florals and Design by Lori, Lori Hirsch.

She along with other florists across the state are just coming back into bloom after being required to briefly close their doors due to the pandemic. But Hirsch told us she stayed busy during those weeks.

“I thought it would be awesome to engage my clients, let us engage together so to speak, do a Facebook live and build your own bouquet,” Hirsch told us.

The same goes for Ira Lopotan in Spartanburg.

“I got an increase a little bit on online orders because a lot of folks can’t see family at this time,” said Owner of Ira’s Flowers, Ira Lopotan.

She has kept busy dropping off flowers at doorsteps. She told us she decided to lock up her doors before the governor’s order was issued. And even though that order has since been lifted, she said she’s not taking any chances.

“To make my customers safe, my employees safe, I’m keeping it closed at least the walk-ins,” Lopotan told 7 News.

That’s also the goal for our florist on the other side of town. She’s only allowing three people in her shop at a time for now. She told us she has learned one important lesson through her passion of flowers.

“Flowers will cure everything, they’re just happiness,” Hirsch said.

Shops like Ira’s Flowers are also offering curbside pick-up and delivery, just in time for their second busiest day of the year, Mother’s day.