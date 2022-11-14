GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Forestar Group Inc. has purchased 130 acres in Woodruff to develop 608 single-family homes, according to a press release.

The 130 acres are located at 1201 Cross Anchor Road, 375 Lucy P Edwards Road, and 210 Snowmill Road, according to the press release.

“Woodruff’s population will double in the next 5 years and this land is a great opportunity to create a neighborhood of homes to meet that growth,” said a representative for the developer in the press release. “In addition, the land’s proximity to the new Woodruff High School campus, scheduled to open in fall 2025, makes this area highly desirable.”