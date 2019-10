(KRON) – Tis the spooky season for a festive Halloween-themed drink!

Applebee’s is getting in the true Halloween spirit by offering the $1 “vampire drink” for the entire month of October.

It’s a bright purple beverage containing rum, strawberry, passion fruit, dragon fruit and pineapple juice, topped with a cherry and vampire fangs.

Once again, the drink is $1 at participating Applebee’s for the rest of October.