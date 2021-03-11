City of Greer approved plans for 17 new subdivisions

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – The growth spurt in Greer has continued even throughout the pandemic, as plans for nearly two dozen subdivisions are already moving forward.

New developments like this are popping up all over Greer. But the growth, is also raising the yellow light on traffic concerns.

The strategic plan for Greer is moving forward, with growth in a variety of sectors.

The development of parks and recreation allows people to enjoy the outdoors whether in a group or near their home.

“I’ve lived here for 17, almost 18 years, and it’s a nice quiet neighborhood, and I just love it because the houses aren’t real close together and you have your space,” Greer resident Teresa Dupak said.

Plans for development could soon crowd that space, bringing in new neighbors and more traffic.

“I’m a little concerned because of traffic getting worse,” Dupak said.

The top of 2021 is busy for zoning and planning, as they’ve already approved 17 new subdivisions and at least six commercial sites.

Last year, more than 1,100 new home sites were approved and developed, which accounted for 10 percent of new home growth in the Upstate. Those new developments are not confined to one area of the city. There’s growth in every direction.

“You can live in the northern part of the county in the Lake Robinson area. If you want to be in the southern part of Greenville County or Spartanburg County, you can do that as well,” City of Greer Mayor Rick Danner said.

The new projects are strategically placed and developed at different times, which helps to keep traffic congestion at a minimum. Efforts to address roads and transportation will continue to evolve.

“We as a council and a city made a commitment to smart growth practices and to long-range planning 15 or 20 years ago,” Mayor Danner said.

Planning also includes the need to extend water, sewer and electricity to the new homes and half-a-dozen businesses.

Now in phase two of the downtown development project, a new hotel and parking lot are taking shape, which was about a $125 million investment. What you don’t see yet is the infrastructure for a new apartment complex.

“Our initial investment of $20 million plus, $25 million, has already seen about a five times fold recoupment of investment on that money,” Mayor Danner said.

City officials said this is only the beginning.

The footprint of the City of Greer covers 26 square miles, leaving more opportunities for future developments.