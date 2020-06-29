Costco quietly stops selling half-sheet cake across US amid pandemic

Costco has stopped selling its $20 half sheet cakes around the country amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The company “quietly stopped selling the $20 half-sheet cakes across its US stores for the past month, instead pointing people toward its 10-inch round cakes and other assorted bake goods,” according to CNN.

Costco confirmed to CNN it’s not selling the half-sheet cakes anymore and it has “no immediate plans” to bring them back.

“To help limit personal contact and create more space for social distancing, Costco has reduced service in some departments,” the company explained to outraged customers on its Facebook account.

There is even a Change.org petition that is trying to get the company to bring back the cakes.

The decision comes as health officials warn people to avoid large gatherings. Half-sheet cakes feed around 50 people, while Costco’s 10-inch round cake serves around a dozen, according to CNN.

Costco has begun easing some virus restrictions at stores, slowly returning free food samples to some, and lowering restrictions on the number of people members are allowed to bring inside the store.