Denny’s introduces pumpkin pecan pancakes

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(From: Denny’s)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Pumpkin spice season has begun and Denny’s is joining in on the craze.

The restaurant chain is introducing new pumpkin pecan pancakes.

Denny’s said the pumpkin pancakes are made with real pumpkin and cooked with pecans and are then drizzled with pecan pie sauce.

The pancakes are served as part of a meal with eggs, hash browns, and bacon or sausage links.

According to Denny’s, the new menu item is available now and is launching alongside new family meal packs which the company said are available for delivery or pickup.

