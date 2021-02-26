Economic leaders push to expand hospitality in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The “Bringing Back the Burg” Recovery Taskforce held a news conference on Thursday to discuss their latest efforts to re-build Spartanburg County’s economy after COVID.

The taskforce set several economic benchmarks, and their goal for 2020 was to be at 80% of the numbers they saw in 2019.

So far, they’ve met all of their goals, except for hospitality and tourism.

“Spartanburg County’s recovery from COVID-19 has been phenomenal,” Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt said. “We’ve come a long way, but we still have a lot farther to go. We’re not there yet.”

“Our tourism and hospitality industry continues to be down over 30%,” President of the Southern Hospitality Group Andy Cajka said.

In an effort to help the industry out, the taskforce has started a campaign “There’s room for you.”

They said bringing back the Burg means bringing back meetings; so, they’re encouraging folks to host COVID-safe events and conferences in Spartanburg County hotels.

“We know we have incredible attributes and amenities and resources and wonderful outdoors and venues that we can open to visitors to enjoy,” Cajka said.

They told 7 News they can’t do it without the community’s help and said every meeting that can be scheduled–big or small–will make a difference.

“Even a hobby club, a recreational-type event, anything that could bring a meeting or a conference to this community, it will matter,” said Allen Smith with the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Every meeting, event, and conference that’s held in Spartanburg has an economic impact–not only on our hotels, but on our venues, restaurants and retailers,” Cajka added.

And the taskforce said they’ll be there to help you plan.

“We have over $3,000 in incentives available for eligible groups looking to book between now and October 31, 2022,” Timothy Bush, with OneSpartanburg Inc., said.

“The hotel community is going to be very flexible,” Smith said. “We know that situations are changing; but go ahead and set your date. Go ahead and confirm a time, because there’s room for you here in Spartanburg.”

For more information about how to book a meeting in Spartanburg County, and other programs and resources that the Bringing Back the Burg taskforce is offering, click here.