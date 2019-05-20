Business

Gerber Spokesbaby, CEO attend new Studio G ribbon cutting

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 04:35 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 04:35 PM EDT

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Gerber held a ribbon cutting Monday for their new Gerber Childrenswear's photography studio, Studio G, on Pelham Road. 

The 2019 Gerber Spokesbaby, Kairi Yang, 1, and the President and CEO of Gerber Childrensware Mario Montaño made appearances at the new studio. 

“It’s not every day you get to meet the Gerber Spokesbaby! We are thrilled to welcome Kairi and her family, as they help us commemorate Studio G”, Connie Pence, director of marketing, said.

Gerber moved their photography studio from New York City to Greenville, where they will be able to photograph their seasonal promotions and other events. The studio will offer seasonal sets and the opportunity to use local talent. 

“Studio G will open the door for parents and children of the Upstate to become the faces of Gerber Childrenswear’s national apparel brand, so it’s fitting that Kairi the Spokesbaby for Gerber® Nestlé be our guest of honor," said Montaño. “Gerber Childrenswear and Studio G is proud to call Greenville home and we are delighted to offer this opportunity to the community."

Studio G is located at 7001 Pelham Road.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to do in May
SHRED-A-THON
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center