Pottery Barn releasing ‘Friends’-themed collection

Business

by: Kayla Galloway, KRON

Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) — “Friends” may be leaving Netflix next year, but fans still have a way to bring the beloved TV show into their homes.

Pottery Barn is releasing a “Friends”- themed collection at the end of this month fit with an apothecary table from the episode “The One with the Apothecary Table” along with 13 other items ranging from $13 to $1,099

The collection will be released on July 30.

There is a Pottery Barn location at the Haywood Mall in Greenville and an outlet location at the Gaffney Premium Outlets.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store