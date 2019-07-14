Pottery Barn releasing ‘Friends’-themed collection

(KRON) — “Friends” may be leaving Netflix next year, but fans still have a way to bring the beloved TV show into their homes.

Pottery Barn is releasing a “Friends”- themed collection at the end of this month fit with an apothecary table from the episode “The One with the Apothecary Table” along with 13 other items ranging from $13 to $1,099

The collection will be released on July 30.

There is a Pottery Barn location at the Haywood Mall in Greenville and an outlet location at the Gaffney Premium Outlets.