Red Lobster debuts ugly holiday sweater with biscuit warmer, immediately sells out

Red Lobster cooked up a hot new piece of fashion for the holidays, getting in on the ugly sweater trend with a unique twist that keeps more than just the wearer warm.

The low-cost seafood chain is famous for its cheddar bay biscuits, so they created an ugly holiday sweater which is not only decorated with biscuits, lobsters, shrimp and snowflakes, but also includes an insulated pouch meant to keep the flaky baked goods nice and warm.

Looking to SLEIGH your next holiday party? Our online pop-up merch shop is OFFICIALLY OPEN! Hurry to https://t.co/IH3PqZc8bV and get your claws on a limited-edition Cheddar Bay Biscuit “Ugly” Holiday Sweater (complete with a built-in insulated pocket) before they are gone! pic.twitter.com/OcdFvOye74 — Red Lobster (@redlobster) November 26, 2019

Red Lobster is likely following the lead of other business trying to “go viral” with clothes and other items celebrating the brand in a unique way. The sweater is just one article in the restaurant’s new line of branded items that includes fanny packs, T-shirts and more.

The sweaters were on sale for around $40, but were available only “while supplies last,” according to the company. After they went on sale last Tuesday, they sold out within days. Despite pleas from fans, the company said there are no more sweaters available.