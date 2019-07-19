Rite Aid distribution center in Spartanburg to close

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Rite Aid distribution center in Spartanburg is closing.

The parent company, Walgreens, purchased three distribution centers – along with 1,932 stores – from Rite Aid in 2017.

Since then, the company and has been working to integrate the acquired stores into the Walgreens brand and has decided to close the Spartanburg facility as part of this process, according to a company spokesperson.

We previously reported in June 2016 that the $90 million distribution center was the first distribution center for Rite Aid built in 16 years. We also reported that the center was bringing 600 jobs to the Upstate.

The company is working to support associates and assist them in finding new employment opportunities, the spokesperson said.