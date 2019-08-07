Union County looking for workers

UNION COUNYT, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s not a lack of jobs, but a lack of qualified employees that’s got the business community in Union County looking for answers.

Leaders are looking at new ways to fill open positions.

High school graduates who sign up for the dual credit program, can earn college credit and get hands on training while still in high school. Those students could start out earning 65-thousand dollars a year, depending on their career choice.

Lee Davis calls Union County home. He was born and raised in Union County. He said he doesn’t want to leave, but he wants to see his town grow and knows it will take fresh faces to make that happen.

“That’s actually what concerns me about getting industry here, I worry that they won’t come here because we don’t have the workforce for what they need,” according to Davis.

With less than 30,000 people in the county, the unemployment rate that once stood at 12% is now down to nearly four percent according to Kathy Jo Lancaster. She’s the Executive Director of the Union County Development Board, which works to recruit industry and businesses to the area. She said their efforts are paying off.

“All of our companies are doing well, they’re hiring and that goes back again to the manufacturing business,” Lancaster said.

Warehousing, logistics and advanced manufacturing have grown.

Lancaster said the area generated more than a half billion in capital investment, which is helping them create more than 1,400 jobs.

Union Mayor Harold Thompson has been in office for more than a decade. He remembers the lean years.

“We’re in a unique location, we’re about 70 miles from Charlotte, 70 miles from Columbia and about 70 miles from Greenville,” according to Mayor Thompson

Now the push is to continue developing a workforce pipeline to fill jobs, which involves the school district, connecting to community colleges and connecting to apprenticeship programs within companies.

“That’s why I like what they’re doing at USC- Union and trying to get more people with degrees and getting skills to help these industries,” Davis said.

Many of the available jobs are in the manufacturing industry are open for those who apply and pass a drug test.

Another way to get your foot in the door is through apprenticeships and internships.

Union County officials said they recruit potential workers from five additional counties including, Spartanburg, Greenville, Cherokee, York and Newberry counties.

https://standardtextile.applicantpro.com/jobs/

https://careers.dollargeneral.com/

https://www.belkcareers.com/