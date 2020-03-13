Businesses and employees prepare for impact of coronavirus

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–As the coronavirus continues to spread, businesses and their employees are preparing for what could happen.

At the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, normally events like hockey games and concerts would not fill the arena with fans and employ many part-time workers. With the postponement of many events, those employees are out of work for now.

“So our core workforce the fulltime staff will remain unaffected by the postponements,” General Manager Beth Paul said.

Paul says those who work events will see the effects.

“Many of our part time staff workers have full time jobs or are in retirement and this is supplemental for them,” Paul said.

Without those events, that staff isn’t needed, but Paul says hopefully it won’t last long.

“We’re going to resume hopefully pretty soon and get these folks back to work,” Paul said.

Other businesses are ready for change too.

‘I think the uncertainty is probably the most dificult part of it,” president of Godshall, Julie Godshall Brown said.

Godshall Brown owns the recruiting and staffing firm and says employers are adjusting paid leave time and work from home options.

“So I do expect to see maybe sme more flexible work policies implemented during this time,” Godshall Brown said.

But she knows that’s not an option for everyone.

“There’s a lot of discussion whether small businesses can handle paying people not to work if they were in a position to be quarantined for a period of time,” Godshall Brown said.

At this point, businesses are trying to stay afloat.

“We’ve encourgaed our employers to keep business going. If you can’t have a face to face meeting with someone because of their policy or because of illness then reschedule for a conference call,” Godshall Brown said.

She said it’s important to adjust in any way possible.

“We’ve got to get business done we may just have to do it in a different way,” Godshall Brown said.

Experts also say many businesses have short and long term disability options for employees. Generally something like that would kick in after one week of not being ale to work.