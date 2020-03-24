Businesses offer free childcare for essential employees

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Many essential workers have been putting their own safety on the line to curb the pandemic, and one Upstate group will now be offering those workers free childcare.

We Rock the Spectrum gym in Simpsonville is typically open to families with children with special needs. Now it is opening its doors for free childcare for essential workers who cannot work from home.

Essential workers, such as medical personnel, first responders, grocery store workers and more, can call to schedule a time for their children to be at the gym. Organizers said they have the ability to take children with special sensory needs as well.

Organizers said this is being made possible because of their nonprofit, My Brother Rocks the Spectrum organization.

Workers at the gym have been cleaning and taking advice from health professionals to assure a clean environment. They will also make sure only small groups of children play together at a time, organizers said.

To make a reservation, call (864) 243-8419, message on Facebook or email info@werockthespectrumgreenville.com.

The YMCA in downtown Spartanburg Thomas E. Hannah and Middle Tyger YMCAs have been offering childcare options as well.

For more information, contact the location’s member service desk. Spartanburg branch hours for desk is Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. – noon, Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The facilities will be closed on Sundays.

YMCA branches in Anderson and Greenville will NOT be offering this service.