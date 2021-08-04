Businesses speak out, close drop boxes after ‘Mouse trap mail thief’ steals rent payments

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a man who they said used sticky tape mouse traps to steal thousands of dollars in checks, money orders and cash from drop boxes.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the drop boxes were located at the Timber Creek Apartments, Roland Management on Marion Avenue and Chase Furnas and Company on John B. White Sr. Boulevard.

(Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Police Department)

The suspect stole over 75 envelopes filled with residents’ rent payments at all three locations from August 1 through August 2.

Spartanburg Police released surveillance video of the suspect who was wearing a black Adidas hoodie with white stripes, a white hat, and glasses.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, when he left the scene.

Timber Creek Apartments and Roland Management have temporarily closed their drop boxes and they’re asking clients to physically hand their payments to office staff in-person.

“This is people’s hard earned money, their livelihood and now their rent is missing. Not only is it hard for us, it’s hard for the residents as well because now they’re going to have to go through the process of replacing the money to get their rent paid,” Susan Medlin, Property Manager In-charge at Timber Creek Apartments.

Timber Creek Apartments and Roland Management are in the process of identifying which clients were impacted by the thefts, they said they’ll be very lenient and will help them get their money back.

“We will not charge any late fees and they will not be evicted. It’s just going to be a long process to figure all of this out. We just hope the community will help be on the lookout for this guy,” Medlin said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.