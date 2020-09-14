Businesses surrounding future Unity Park navigate through construction and pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s no doubt that the city of Greenville has been rapidly growing for years now.

The growth began in 1907 when Harlan Kelsey, a landscape architect proposed a plan to beautify Greenville by adding a string of parks along the Reedy River. Out of this plan emerged Falls Park and Cleveland Park, but his vision lives on and the city has not stopped yet.

One of the latest projects is a 60 acre $61 million portion of West Greenville that’s being transformed into what is now called The “future” Unity Park.

The city said Unity park is expected to liven up the area, provide more affordable housing, and increase traffic and sales for local small businesses in the area.

“This is a project that has been talked about for a long time. It will be a show place for Greenville in the same way that Falls Park has been,” Beth Brotherton, director of Communications and Neighbor Relations for the City of Greenville said.

The idea of a thriving park with promising business opportunities attracted many contractors to transform warehouses into a hubs for small business owners to set up shop.

The Commons was created as a place for small businesses who offer healthy food options to operate under one roof and provide a space for residents to gather.

“We decided to develop this because it’s along the river, it’s close to downtown and my partners and I have always envisioned a place for people to gather, pursue healthy options and just be a fun place to visit,” Drew Parker, owner and co-developer of The Commons said.

Since the pandemic began some businesses are now forced to balance the construction just feet away from their windows, with the pressure of succeeding in a struggling economy, causing some to close permanently.

The latest business in the Unity Park area to close was El Thrifty. The owner said the reason they were forced to close was due to the pandemic and low sales, but he also mentioned that if Unity Park was finished things may have worked out.

City officials said there’s still a long way to go until the park is finished but they are trying their best to support the nearby businesses.

“They saw that this was going to become the next booming area of Greenville. There is a process to get through between now and then. We’ve got 19 more months before this gem is fully unveiled and we will continue to support the businesses through the process,” Brotherton said.

Alex George, owner of Golden Brown & Delicious, a store located inside The Commons, said when construction began there were a few obstacles in their way.

“Construction now is very active. They are moving a ridiculous amount of dirt. At one point it was difficult for me to understand why customers were even still coming here with the pandemic, construction and it was like an obstacle course to get into here,” George said.

One of the biggest complaints is the limited amount of parking and visibly from the road.

George said issues navigating into the driveway past construction is starting to improve. There are signs placed near the entrance and he’s hopeful people will continue to support businesses in this area.

The city of Greenville has responded to complaints by building a new massive parking lot for businesses adjacent to the construction site and putting signs near the road to help guide visitors to their destination.

Even with the pandemic causing some businesses to close down, others are holding on to hope for a better future in West Greenville.

“Once the park is done it’s going to be a beautiful place to come. I’m envisioning this to be a popular gathering spot,” Parker said.

The park is expected to be finished in Spring of 2022.