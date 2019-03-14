Butterball recalls 78K pounds of ground turkey for possible salmonella contamination

(WFLA) – Butterball is recalling more than 78,000 pounds of ground turkey due to possible salmonella contamination.

The company announced Wednesday that 78,164 pounds of raw ground turkey products that were prepacked and produced on July 7, 2018 may be contaminated.

These are the products that are being recalled:

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.

You can view the labels of the recalled products on the USDA website.

The products that are impacted by the recall were shipped to institutional and retail locations nationwide. They will have establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

FSIS officials say they discovered the problem with their public health partners while investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Schwarzengrund illnesses. The outbreak involves five patients from two states.

Health officials collected three Butterball ground turkey samples from a home in Wisconsin where four of the patients involved in the outbreak live.

FSIS officials are now concerned that people may have recalled products in their freezers. If you have any of these products at home, you should throw them away or return them. You should not eat them.