Byrnes High School suspends summer athletic conditioning programs

SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) – Byrnes High School has announced that all Summer workouts are suspended until further notice.

The school posted the announcement on their website Wednesday night.

“Effective immediately the Byrnes High School Athletics Department summer athletic conditioning programs have been suspended until further notice. We ask for your patience and cooperation as we wait out this suspension period,” the statement said.

School officials ask that you please continue to check the athletic website, Twitter, and Facebook for updated training dates.