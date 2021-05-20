Byrnes HS senior overcomes obstacles, leaves legacy at school

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – High school graduations are going on all across the Upstate, and we spoke with one very impressive senior who’s overcome some unthinkable obstacles.

Thursday was Darrius Davis’s last day as a senior at Byrnes High School.

It was also his last day as a Byrnes wrestler and, man, did he have to work at it.

“Darrius wrestled in our middle school program and, during those two years, Darrius did not win a single match,” Byrnes wrestling coach Russell Howard said.

“Getting better at it was one of my main challenges,” Darrius Davis said.

And COVID certainly didn’t help.

“That was probably one of the biggest challenges, because you don’t have anybody there telling you to work out,” Davis said.

COVID or not, Davis has been through quite a lot at his young age.

Unfortunately, he lost his mother to breast cancer during his freshman year of high school.

“I remember the last thing she was telling me was ‘Keep going, keep working, don’t let your grades drop, and stay on top of everything,'” Davis said.

And he did. In fact, he went above and beyond.

“My whole four years at Byrnes High, I’ve never had below a ‘B.’ And I continued wrestling and won a state title. I got to start on the Byrnes High football team, which is a big deal to me,” he said.

Even with all he’s been through, Davis manages to stay positive.

“Darrius had all the reasons to give up and quit, and he did not,” Howard said. “He is a young man that, I think, is beyond his years.”

He’s now known as one of the most hardworking students to ever walk the halls at Byrnes.

“I’m doing it for myself and my mom, and all of my family,” Davis said. “And I’m also showing people that, no matter what happens, you can always just continue and never give up.”

“I’m just super proud that he was able to stick to it, and it proves to everybody that it can be done,” Howard said.

Another thing Davis can check off of his already-impressive list of accomplishments happened Thursday night, when he graduated.

Davis told 7 News that, when he walked across the stage to receive his diploma, his mom, and what she told him, would be on his mind.

“I know my mom’s looking down on me and she’s happy,” he said. “I did it. I just kept moving on, like you told me to.”

Davis told 7 News he’s thinking about last year’s seniors who had a tougher year due to COVID.

He also told us his plans after graduation are to attend Limestone University, where he’ll continue wrestling and plans to major in Business Administration.