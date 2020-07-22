C.T. Vivian to lie in state at Georgia Capitol before burial

FILE- In this Nov. 20, 2013 file photo, President Barack Obama awards minister, author and civil rights activist Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian, the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who organized pivotal civil rights campaigns and spent decades advocating for justice and equality, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 95.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

ATLANTA (AP) — A horse-drawn carriage will take the Rev. C.T. Vivian’s casket to Martin Luther King Jr.’s tomb in Atlanta on the eve of his funeral.

Vivian’s body will lie in state at the Georgia Capitol on Wednesday before the carriage is taken down Piedmont Avenue and Auburn Avenue to the King Center later in the day.

A private funeral is set for Thursday at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Vivian died Friday at age 95.

He was honored by former President Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.