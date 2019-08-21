Calhoun Falls man accused of murder days after arrest for domestic violence, SLED says

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents said a man arrested last week after a domestic assault is now accused of murder.

SLED officials said Robert Kenneth Martin, 26, was charged Tuesday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to an arrest warrant, Martin reportedly cut a woman’s neck with a knife, which resulted in her death.

He was previously charged with second-degree domestic violence on Aug. 17 by SLED agents, following an incident.

Calhoun Falls Police Department requested that SLED investigate the case.

Martin was booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center.