California to send every voter mail-in ballot for November

by: MICHAEL R. BLOOD, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2018, file photo, mail-in ballots are placed in bins to be processed after arriving at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California will send every registered voter a mail-in ballot for the November election.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that would cement into law his earlier order to mail out ballots statewide in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

It was passed earlier Thursday by the state Assembly. Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman, who sponsored the bill, says no voters “should have to risk their health and possibly their life” to vote.

The bill is intended to step around a court challenge to Newsom’s May order, which sends mail-in ballots to all voters because of the outbreak.

In-person voting will remain available.

