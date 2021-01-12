California woman creates online community aimed at building confidence in girls around the world

(CBS NEWSPATH) – Growing a business during a pandemic isn’t easy.

A California woman is determined to fulfill her mission on mentoring girls all over the world.

Every time Kailey Breyer logs on, she has hopes of changing young lives.

The 22-year-old created “Kailey’s Queens,” a community for 9 to 15-year-old girls to meet and connect through events like baking, fitness and crafts.

“When I was that age, boys were calling me names,” Breyer said. “I wasn’t included in groups at school, and I felt I wasn’t enough, and now I know I am.”

With a degree in engineering, the 22-year-old realized supporting girls is her true calling.

She first launched in-person events to help kids with the pressure of perfection from social media.

When the pandemic hit, she went online, a move that opened the events to girls in other countries and more than tripled business.

“Talk about body image, self-confidence, self-love, how to speak to yourself, how to treat yourself,” Breyer said.

9-year-old Brielle Lopez looks forward to the sessions every week.

She’s blossomed and has formed friendships at a time when hanging out with friends is nearly impossible.

“We can share what’s happening, what’s going on, all the drama,” Lopez said. “We can share the world together with our friends.”

“I’ve noticed she’s gained more confidence,” Lopez’s mom, Cindy, said. “She’s very happy.”

Building confidence is an important aspect of Kailey’s business model, but she’s also passionate about inspiring future female entrepreneurs, offering a shark tank class where girls can build their own business and help others.

“I really hope they can spread the confidence and the positivity they gain here because it’s really needed in the world right now,” Breyer said.

For more information, visit www.kaileysqueens.com.