Can Talks to feature speakers with disabilities

On Tuesday, October 22 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Centre Stage in downtown Greenville will host “Can Talks”, much like a Ted talk event. Six speakers with disabilities will give presentations.



Organizer Mike Teachey, who is also Executive Director of the Barbara Stone foundation supporting organizations for people with disabilities, says each speaker will present on a different topic.

Teachey says speakers encourage those in attendance to see people with disabilities first as human beings and see their disability second.

Comedian Ryan Niemiller, Former finalist on the 14th season of America’s Got Talent, will headline the event.

For accessible seating, contact mike.teachey@greenvillecan.org or 864-420-1366.

To purchase $15 tickets for the October 22 show click here.