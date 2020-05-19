Canada, US extend border closure to non-essential travel

News

by: ROB GILLIES Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau

In this June 20, 2019, photo, a model of the new Air Force One design sits on a table during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TORONTO (AP) – Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep border closed to non essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

A senior government officials confirmed the extension.

The Trump administration and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced a 30-day extension of the restrictions last month.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

