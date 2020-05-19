Canada, US extend border closure to non-essential travel

TORONTO (AP) – Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep border closed to non essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.
A senior government officials confirmed the extension.
The Trump administration and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced a 30-day extension of the restrictions last month.
