Canada, US extend border closure to non-essential travel

In this June 20, 2019, photo, a model of the new Air Force One design sits on a table during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TORONTO (AP) – Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep border closed to non essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

A senior government officials confirmed the extension.

The Trump administration and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced a 30-day extension of the restrictions last month.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)