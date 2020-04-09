1  of  14
Canada’s first wave of cases won’t end until the summer, prime minister says

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to address Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, Friday, April 3, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians will need to stay at home and practice physical distancing for months as the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the country won’t end until the summer.

And he says Canada won’t return to normal until there is a vaccine, which could take a year and a half. Trudeau ‘s starkest comments to date came as Canada’s top public health officer predicted the coronavirus pandemic could cost at least 4,500 lives and a government agency announced the Canadian economy lost more than 1 million jobs in March.  

