Cancellation of Greenville Drive’s season impacts local businesses

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Drive won’t see another pitch until 2021.

With Minor League Baseball canceled for the season, teams aren’t the only ones feeling like they struck out.

Cecil Millwood and Debbie Clark came from Georgia just to walk around Flour Field.

As avid baseball fans and Atlanta Braves season ticket holders, they’re devastated after hearing the news that Minor League Baseball would be postponed until next season.

“It’s just broken our hearts, because this, this is my happy place. We love to come here. We love the history. We love baseball,” Clarke.

This news didn’t just discourage fans, players or coaches.

Businesses that surround the ballpark are hurting as well.

Next to Flour Field, there are several restaurants and other shops that get a lot of revenue from the foot traffic that Greenville Drive games bring.

Owner of a new arcade next to Flour Field, Stefan Rupp, says he’ll have to find other ways to make up for the loss of business.

“I think everybody is a little bit affected because there’s a lot of people that come to the baseball stadium,” Rupp said. “But we are a new business. Our strategy is different. It’s not only walk-ins, our strategy is also to go on social media.”

For Bex Cafe and Juice Bar that also sits next to Flour Field, they’re not so worried about the season being cancelled.

They say because of the type of product they offer, smoothies, juice and coffee, it won’t impact them.

“A lot of our clients and things like that are lawyers and doctors, so not so much the sports crowd. I’d say the sports people want more comfort food,” Bex employee, Chris Ridolfi said.

Other businesses that we spoke to in the area said that even though everything is different right now, they’re hopeful that The Drive’s 2021 season will give them a boost.

Even though MiLB is canceled this season, MLB is back in action. The Atlanta Braves held team workouts for the first time since the pandemic forced them to press the pause button on March 12th.