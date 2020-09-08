Cancer patients sue over emissions from Georgia plants

FILE- This Oct. 24, 2019 file photo, shows the Becton, Dickinson medical sterilization facility in Covington, Ga. Cancer patients are suing the operators of the Sterigenics and Becton, Dickinson and Co. medical sterilization plants over their use of a gas that has come under increasing scrutiny around the country, attorneys announced Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Several cancer patients are suing the operators of two Atlanta-area medical sterilization plants over their use of a gas that has come under increasing scrutiny around the country.

The lawsuits announced Tuesday claim the Sterigenics’ plant near Smyrna and the Becton, Dickinson and Co. site in Covington emitted toxic levels of ethylene oxide that caused the defendants’ cancers. U.S. regulators classified ethylene oxide as a human carcinogen in 2016.

Becton, Dickinson said in a statement it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

The Covington plant uses ethylene oxide to sterilize urinary catheters and other items hospitals need.

An email to a representative for Sterigenics wasn’t immediately returned.