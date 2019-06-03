Cancer Survivors celebrated across the Upstate

Sunday was National Cancer Survivors Day.

Across the country and in the Upstate survivors were celebrated and recognized for their incredible resilience.

The Gibbs Cancer Center 23rd Annual Cancer Survivors Day party was all about celebrating life after being diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s a gift to be here,” said Daryl a chest cancer survivor. “I had a 12 percent chance of making it and I’m here 11 years later.”

The Gibbs Cancer Center hosted nearly 350 cancer survivors and their families for the huge celebration in honor of beating the sometimes incurable disease.

The staff of the Research Institute went all out for their patients. The party featured a photo booth and a live performance by Rock and Roll Reunion for loved ones to dance the day away.

Sheila Foster is a breast cancer survivor. Foster says the event is an annual reminder of her greatest achievement.

“5 and a half years ago I got this disease, but that’s not going to stop me,” Foster told 7News. “The devil likes to try and pull me down, but that man up there [he’s] got me.”

For others, it’s a chance to proudly wear the number of years they’ve lived cancer free.

The event is also an opportunity for survivors to share their stories and give others hope.

“I would like to tell all the survivors that C in Christ is greater and bigger than the C in Cancer,” Foster told 7News.

Across town, at Cancer Survivors Park in Greenville, there was also a celebration on Sunday.

The Berea Fire Department brought the ‘On Fire for the Cure’ pink fire truck for survivors to sign.

One of those signatures was Lisa Morgan’s. Morgan is still fighting ovarian cancer but says she signed and knows she will be back next year completely cancer free.

“I think one of the misconceptions is I’m a survivor because I’m surviving cancer. But all of our loved ones are too,” she said.