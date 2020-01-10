Candidates gearing up for GOP runoff election in Greenville County Sheriff race

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Hobart Lewis and A.T. “Tommy” Smith are running against each other in a runoff election on Tuesday, January 21 that will determine the Republican candidate for Greenville County Sheriff.

Lewis said he’s feeling excited after receiving 37 percent of the vote in the Republican primary.

“You know just trying to keep it up and keep working hard and looking forward to it,” he said.

Smith lagged behind Lewis by about 1,400 votes to secure about a third of the vote. He still has a chance to come out on top in the runoff.

“We’ve actually reached out to a lot of folks that didn’t vote,” he said.

Smith has been endorsed by Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown. He has also raised the most money. Ethics filings show he’s raised more than $150,000 and received $50,000 in loans.

“We were able to raise that money because I was the first candidate who announced,” he said.

Lewis’ latest filing, which is not as up to date as Smith’s, shows he’s raised more than $34,000, but he told 7News Thursday he’s raised about $50,000.

“I don’t think money buys elections,” Lewis said. “I believe hard work does.”

The Republican candidates that landed in third and fourth place in the republican primary, Darius Hall and Robert Whatley have both endorsed Lewis.

Lewis told 7News they came over to his watch party Tuesday when most of the votes had been counted.

“They showed up over there and congratulated me and my family and offered their support right away, so I was very humbled by that,” he said.



“It’s not a concern,” Smith said about the endorsements. “It just means again that we’re continuing to get our message out.”

Smith said he thinks Lewis may have promised them jobs should he win. Lewis told 7News that’s not the case.

“I have not promised anybody anything,” he said.

Hall and Whatley will be formally endorsing Lewis at a press conference Friday afternoon.

The winner in the runoff will run against Democrat Paul Guy in the general election on March 10.