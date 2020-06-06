Candidates in race for District 12 Senate seat nearing finish line, discuss key issues on to-do list

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two upstate natives are going head-to-head, both with the same goal in mind.

“I’m there to get things done and try to move the state forward,” said District 12 Senate Candidate, Senator Scott Talley.

“I don’t compromise on principles about truth based on godly principles and that is what they’re looking for,” said District 12 Senate Candidate, Mark Lynch.

Mark Lynch, a businessman is challenging incumbent, Senator Scott Talley.

“If they re-elect me, I’m going to continue the work we started and make sure we make progress for South Carolina,” Talley said.

“It’s a calling from the Lord to go do it so he told me to take him down to the state house, that’s what I’m going to do,” Lynch said.

Talley told us he wants another term because there is still more work to be done, including education reform.

“Make sure that the tests we’re requiring our students to take actually have measures in place that are productive for that student, for that student’s parents. That bill needs to be finished,” Senator Talley told us.

“We have good planning, that’s just good business and we know how to create a committee that knows how to do things,” Lynch said.

Education has come up at campaign events featuring both candidates. At one, Talley answered a voter’s question by saying he does support charter schools, while Lynch objected to one school in particular.

In fact, the following statement was posted on the Mark Lynch for S.C. Senate 2020 Facebook page.

“Green charter schools are Fethullah Gullen schools that promote Islam and teach our children Sharia law. Their goal is to indoctrinate our children at a young age so that they will convert to Islam. Please do your research and check out videos and news interviews by Clare Lopez, a former CIA agent who exposes the Green charter school model. I will always be against Green charter school‘s, knowing that they are here to destroy America and Islam is A domestic enemy of America.”

7 News: “Can you elaborate what that concern was at the school? Is it about an Islam-based teaching?”

“We’ll get to that after the campaign, when we have time to tell you what we’re truly talking about,” said Lynch.

But one issue both candidates told us is high up on their to do list, improving the infrastructure in the state by fixing roads.

Voters will decide between Talley and Lynch in the primary next Tuesday night.

We reached out to GREEN Charter Schools about Lynch’s statements. They told us the allegations are unsubstantiated.

We also reached to the Chief of Staff with the South Carolina Public Charter School District.

They told 7 News they have investigated similar allegations in the past but nothing came out of those allegations.