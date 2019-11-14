Candidates prepare for Mauldin mayor runoff election

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA)–Two candidates will be on the ballot for the runoff election in Mauldin Both currently serve the city but have different visions for the future.

People living in Mauldin will head to the polls again on Tuesday to vote for mayor. The runoff is the only race on the ballot and voters will choose between incumbent Dennis Raines and challenger Terry Merritt.

“I’ve got a lot of help out there, at least I think I do, and a lot of support,” said Raines.

“I hope I can keep my 39-percent and get the other 61-percent,” said Merritt.

Raines says he hopes voters will focus on his track record and experience as a public servant for the last four decades.

“The greatest message is the fact that they need to look back at not only the past eight years but also my qualifications,” said Raines.

Merritt is currently on city council and hopes to pick up votes that were originally cast for another candidate and a write-in.

“We had similar messages, in fact. That we need to communicate and tell the citizens and listen to the citizens,” said Merritt.

Both Meritt and Raines have a plan to create a downtown area in Mauldin.

“We have an opportunity now to move from that crossroads syndrome to become a downtown that will be a destination,” said Raines.

“Our city center is a radical concept. We have a shot to make it right. And I think we’re as close today as we ever have been and we need now to communicate that and sell it to all the citizens who are worried about some of the other concerns,” said Merritt.

Merritt says the biggest problem with the current leadership is not getting information out to the public.

“There’s no secrets. Mauldin historically has a lot of great things going on. But no one is out telling about them,” said Merritt.

Raines says he stands out from his opponent because of his work on

“Actions speak louder than words. And so I obviously have been promoting this for eight years since I’ve been on city council,” said Raines.

Raines boasts that project as well as Bridgeway Station as some of his accomplishments.

“That also will be an urban walk-able village again with that same look,” said Raines.

And Merritt plans to be all ears if elected.

“Tell me, tell me your concerns I am listening. I’m not going to promise I’m going to solve every one of them tomorrow,” said Merritt.

The biggest challenge for these candidates might not be each other, but getting people in Mauldin out to vote in the runoff.

“You love this city, local government is the best place for you to have your voice heard and be responded to,” said Merritt.

“I think the future of the city of Mauldin really depends on the voters getting out and turning out,” said Raines.

The runoff happens on Tuesday November 19th for those who live in Mauldin.