Candlelight prayer service to be held 1 year after 11-year-old Gannon Stauch’s disappearance

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – A candlelight prayer service in memory of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Crossway Church in Loris.

January 27 marks one year since Gannon Stauch’s disappearance was reported.

Gannon’s remains were found in Florida, thousands of miles from his Colorado home where he was living with his father and step-mother.

Gannon’s stepmother, Leticia Stauch, reported that he disappeared. Authorities later arrested her in Myrtle Beach and charged her with murder.

Before moving to Colorado, members say the Crossway Church in Loris was Gannon’s home church.

He spent much of his childhood involved with the church, where his biological mom and family are current members.

“Gannon was a very happy, kind, loving child, and that’s what everybody remembers about him,” Jessica Hudnall, a family friend of Gannon Stauch, said. “He had so much personality, so much fun, and just being kind to everybody, and that’s what we want people to remember.”

The candlelight prayer service will be held outside the church around Gannon’s Garden, where his ashes will be present, and the community is invited to come to pray.

Gannon’s Garden was set up last year to help keep his memory alive and continues to be a place the community comes to search for healing.

“It’s crazy to think that it’s been one year already since he went missing, and we lost him, but we want everyone to have peace and comfort about the situation,” Hudnall said.

People continue to drop off items like toys and painted rocks in memory of Gannon.

The Garden is one of the ways his life is being remembered. Blue lights are another.

“It started in Colorado where he went missing. The community there came together and started putting blue lights up to support Gannon, and it spread from there. Other people in other states and here in Loris started putting their blue lights up for Gannon,” Hudnall said.

She now faces a charge of first-degree murder plus eight other charges.

Stauch’s preliminary hearing is scheduled to start on March 11.

Prosecutors will present evidence about the investigation and ask thatLeticia Stauch continue to be held without bond.

