Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville, NC ‘rendered safe’ after shooting

by: Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Fayetteville, North Carolina say the scene of a shooting at Cape Fear Valley Hospital has been ‘rendered safe.’
The tweet Wednesday morning by Fayetteville Police says more information will be released soon.
Reference the shooting this morning at Cape Fear Valley Hospital, the scene has been rendered safe by #FayPD. More information will be released soon. The FPD is the official source for information. Stay tuned here.— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) November 6, 2019
